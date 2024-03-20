Moment Vaughan Gething sworn in as new Welsh first minister in Senedd

Vaughan Gething has been sworn in as the new first minister of Wales, making him the first Black leader of any European nation.

In his address at the Senedd, the Welsh Labour leader said he takes this as a “matter of pride as well as a “daunting responsibility.”

He described his vision for “a Wales that recognises we can celebrate our differences and take pride in all those things that draw us together and make us who we are.”

Mr Gething was nominated for the role by his predecessor, Mark Drakeford, who formally resigned on Tuesday (19 March).