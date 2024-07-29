Venezuela election result prompts ‘serious concerns,’ says US secretary of state

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said on Monday 29 July that Washington has “serious concerns” about the election results reported from Venezuela.

Venezuela’s opposition claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election, setting up a showdown with the government, which earlier declared President Nicolás Maduro the winner.

Shortly after midnight, the National Electoral Council - which is controlled by Maduro loyalists - said he secured 51 per cent of the vote, overcoming the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González, who garnered 44 per cent.

“The Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened,” Mr Gonzalez, meanwhile, said in his first remarks.