A Republican state lawmaker from Vermont has confessed to pouring water into the bag of a Democratic colleague for months on end.

Footage shows Republican Mary Ann Morrissey dumping cups of water into Democratic state Rep. Jim Carroll’s tote bag, which was hanging on a coat rack.

Two videos, showing separate incidents, were first released by the Vermont outlet Seven Days.

Unsure of the source of the water, Mr Carroll told the outlet that he set up a $23 spy camera behind a scarf aimed at the coat rack, which hangs in the hallway outside of his committee room.

Ms Morrissey this week apologised for her behaviour on the House floor in front of their colleagues.

“I am truly ashamed for my actions,” the Republican legislator said.