The financial secretary to the Treasury appeared to squirm when she was repeatedly asked about the government's decision to paint over a children's mural at a centre for migrants because it was deemed "too welcoming".

Victoria Atkins was asked how she feels about the murals of Minnie and Mickey Mouse and Tom and Jerry being painted over, a decision made by the immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

"I think we've got to focus on the fundamentals here: if there are children arriving in the United Kingdom via small boats, then as soon as they land in the UK, they are looked after properly" she deflected.

She added that as soon as the children arrive in the UK, "their welfare, their health needs and their schooling needs are looked after".

"We also have to stop people from being enticed by criminal gangs to cross the Channel," she said.

Ms Atkins was challenged multiple times on the fact that a mural for children was painted over and each time she did not say if she was comfortable with the action.

"I don't believe you are comfortable with it," Sophy Ridge told her.