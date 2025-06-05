Watch: Violent road rage ends in shooting after man pinned to tree by Jeep

A violent road rage incident led to a shooting and crash, resulting in charges for three individuals in Bradenton, Florida on Monday (2 June).

The confrontation began when Raesean Poole, 33, accused Anthony Williams, 20, of failing to signal a turn.

Police say the dispute escalated, with Poole alleging Williams brandished a gun. CCTV footage shows Poole intentionally striking Williams with his Jeep. In retaliation, Manuel Villatoro, 16, a passenger with Williams, fired into Poole's vehicle.

Poole is charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle and Villatoro with aggravated assault with a firearm. Police confirmed via social media, "Mr. Williams currently does not face any charges in this case."