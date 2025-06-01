A Chinese tech company has unveiled a humanoid cleaning robot it claims has the potential to transform the hospitality industry.

The Zerith’s H1 robot has been developed specifically to tackle typical hotel housekeeping routines such as cleaning showers, toilets and sinks, and restocking items.

Operating on wheels and featuring height-adjustable body, footage shows the H1 autonomously vacuum cleaning a room and throwing waste products into a bin.

Zerith claim the robot is an answer to rising costs and labour shortages within the hotel industry.