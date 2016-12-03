Virginia Giuffre’s message to sexual abuse survivors resurfaces following her death

Virginia Giuffre’s message to sexual abuse survivors has resurfaced following her death.

The outspoken survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, died by suicide, her family announced on Saturday (26 April). She was 41.

Giuffre was one of the first people to call for criminal charges against Epstein. She recounted how she was groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell to be sexually abused by Epstein.

She also accused Epstein of trafficking her to Prince Andrew when she was 17, which the prince has denied.

In 2019, Giuffre told her story on 60 Minutes Australia.

She urged: “If you have got someone in your life who is doing this to you, speak out and stand up. The times are changing.”

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**