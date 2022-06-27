G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding pictures

Boris Johnson mocked Vladimir Putin’s infamous bare-chested horseback riding photographs at the G7 summit in Germany on Sunday (26 June).

He asked other leaders: “Shall we take our clothes off?

“We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.”

Amid the laughter Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau joined in, suggesting to “get a bare-chested horseback riding display.”

The leaders of the G7 are gathering from Sunday 26 June until Tuesday 28 June to discuss the most pressing global issues, with this year marking the 47th meeting.

