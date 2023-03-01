Moment Kaylea Titford’s parents jailed over obese teenager’s death

A mother and father who killed their morbidly obese daughter after leaving her bed-ridden in squalor have been jailed.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found in conditions described as “unfit for any animal” following her death at the family home in Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 40, was imprisoned for six years while Alun Titford, 45, was told he would spend seven years and six months behind bars.

Their sentencing hearing was the first in Wales to be filmed since the law was changed to allow cameras into crown courts last year.

