Wasabi linked to ‘substantial’ health benefit, researchers say

Researchers in Japan have found that wasabi has unexpected cognitive benefits.

A study conducted at Tohoku University found that the spicy sushi topping can improve both short and long-term memory.

“We knew from earlier animal studies that wasabi conferred health benefits, but what really surprised us was the dramatic change. The improvement was really substantial,” said Rui Nouchi, the study’s lead researcher.

The double-blind study involved 72 subjects aged 60 to 80, with half taking wasabi extract and the rest taking a placebo.

Within three months the treated group saw their episodic memory scores jump by 18 per cent.