Watch live as ex-US commander questioned by MPs on Afghanistan

Former Commander of the US and Nato forces in Afghanistan , General David Petraeus is giving evidence to a parliamentary committee on UK government policy in Afghanistan.

Petraeus will be joined by Laurel Miller, acting special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan (2013-2017) of the US State Department as well as Michael Semple, deputy to the EU special representative for Afghanistan (2004-08).

The questions will likely focus on the messy withdrawal of British and American troops from the country as Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban once more.