Watch live as 19-year-old attempts to break record for youngest solo flight around world

Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford landed in Germany on Wednesday on the penultimate stop of her bid to become the youngest woman to fly around the world solo.

Hopefully one day away from sealing the record, the Belgian-British 19-year-old said that she’s looking forward to getting home after “a long five months.”

Rutherford is due to land Thursday in Kortrijk, Belgium, where she embarked on her trip on Aug. 18.

American aviator Shaesta Waiz was 30 when she set the existing record for the youngest woman to circumnavigate the world solo in 2017.

