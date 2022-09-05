Lightning strikes across Birmingham amid thunderstorm

Lightning struck parts of Birmingham in the early hours of Monday, 5 September.

Footage shows lightning bolts striking the Midlands city during a thunderstorm which brought torrential rain.

Approximately 36,000 lightning bolts were recorded in and around the UK in a 12 hour period, according to Met Office meteorologist Matt Taylor.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms, has been issued for parts of Wales and England between 2pm on Monday and 2am on Tuesday.

