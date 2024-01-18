Ice skaters glide over frozen Cambridgeshire Fens

Watch as people take to the ice to skate on a frozen flooded field in Upware, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday 18 January.

The Cambridgeshire Fens were the birthplace of British speed skating and require four nights of frost, with a temperature of -4C or colder and little or no thawing during the days in between, to make ice strong enough to skate on.

Fen skating takes place when a meadow floods and then freezes over, so the ice is very shallow, in some places just a few centimetres.

Much of the UK endured temperatures below freezing overnight.