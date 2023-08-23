Civilians rescued as Chile slammed by historic waist-deep flooding after heavy rains

Footage posted on Tuesday, 22 August, shows emergency services wading through waist-deep floodwater to rescue civilians in Chile as the country was hit by historic flooding.

At least three people have died and more than 30,000 people have been evacuated from Central Chile.

Around 26,000 people have been cut off from basic services, according to Chilean disaster agency Senapred, and 38,000 are without electricity.

President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe on Monday as he visited some of the worst affected areas around 155 miles (250km) south of the capital Santiago.