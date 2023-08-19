Lightning strikes inches away from cars in Florida police car park

Dramatic footage shows lightning striking inches away from cars in a police car park in Florida.

This video, shared by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, 16 August, shows how the spectacle was caught on CCTV.

Lightning strikes a tree, setting it alight, seconds after a vehicle makes its way through the car park and drives off camera.

“We’re happy to report there were no injuries. One vehicle had mechanical damage,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.