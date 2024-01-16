NWS meteorologists dig way out of office as heavy snow hits Iowa

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologists for the Quad Cities had to dig their way out of their office to launch a weather balloon in five-foot-deep snow drifts, footage posted on X/Twitter on Sunday (14 January) shows.

It came as warnings of wind chill, snow and freezing conditions were in place for millions of people across the US.

Extremely cold conditions were expected to continue into Tuesday morning, NWS Quad Cities said, with winds gusting 15 to 20mph and sub-zero temperatures.