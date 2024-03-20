First day of spring dampened by lake-effect snow blanketing New York

New York's first day of spring was dampened by lake-effect snow on Tuesday, 19 March.

Footage shows snow blanketing Rochester near the airport.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, a band of lake-enhanced snow moved through western New York on Tuesday evening.

Additional snowfall was expected on Wednesday, the NWS said.

Elsewhere, the NWS issued advisories for Alaska, Michigan, Montana, and Pennsylvania for blowing snow due to high winds, and winter storm warnings were also in place for some areas.