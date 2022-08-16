‘That’s a biggin’’: Beachgoers marvel at massive waterspout off Florida coast

Beachgoers marvelled as a massive waterspout whirled off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, 16 August, as lightning flashed in the sky.

Footage recorded by Boo Freeman shows the spectacular scene near Destin in the northwest part of the state.

The United States’ National Weather Service confirmed the waterspout, and commented that it was a “rather impressive” one indeed.

Multiple funnel clouds were reported across the Emerald Coast on Tuesday morning.

