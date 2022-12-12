Londoner skis down snow-covered road as cold snap hits capital

A Londoner made the most of snowfall in the capital by taking to his skiis on a road in Harringay on Sunday, 11 December.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning from 4pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday for snow and ice across as a cold snap took hold of south east England.

Twelve National Rail and London Underground lines were impacted due to the weather, with some services delayed or cancelled.

Hugh Carter, who posted the footage on Twitter said: “Not every evening you can do this on a hill in London.”

