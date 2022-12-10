Manchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’

Manchester Airport shut down its runway due to "heavy snowfall" on the morning of Saturday, 10 December.

This video, filmed by a passenger waiting to take off from the airport, shows the scene that morning.

"It’s not even snowing anymore and this is the extent of it," he said.

The airport tweeted: "Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.