Wind whips up ‘sand blizzard’ on South Carolina shoreline

Wind whipped up the sand on a South Carolina beach on Tuesday, 21 February, as the state saw record warm temperatures.

Footage taken by Twitter user @mbloveroadtrips shows the grains moving across the beach at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week.

“Happy there’s no rain and it’s not snow,” the social media user wrote.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service predicted that coastline areas in North and South Carolina would reach unusual highs for February, with Florence predicted to reach 83F (29C).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.