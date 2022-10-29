Typhoon Nalgae: Family’s home swept away by strong flood waters in Philippines

A heartbroken family recorded the moment their home was swept away by Typhoon Nalgae in the Philippines.

Mother-of-two Love Sanchez filmed the entire structure being swept away by strong flood waters in Aklan province on October 27.

The Typhoon Nalgae death toll had risen to 72 by Saturday morning following severe floods and landslides in southern provinces.

Tens of thousands more have been evacuated or fled their homes.

Tropical storm Nalgae, locally named Paeng, strengthened into a typhoon as it made landfall.

