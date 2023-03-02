Tropical Cyclone Judy batters vanuatu in satellite footage

Satellite footage shows how Tropical Cyclone Judy has swept across Vanuatu in the Pacific islands.

The cyclone made landfall on Wednesday (1 March) as a category two, increasing to a category four and leaving a path of destruction.

Winds of up to 150km per hour, gusting to 200km per hour, have battered the country, damaging buildings and power lines.

Regional airline Air Vanuatu cancelled all international and domectic flights but service was expected to resume on Thursday.

