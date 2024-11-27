Missing elderly couple hug lambs to survive in snow

An elderly couple who went missing during heavy snow in Turkey were discovered hugging lambs for warmth, footage released on Monday, 25 November showed.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said Naciya and Mustafa Akin, both 70, got lost “due to adverse weather conditions and snowfall” while they were returning home in Antalya.

In footage released by the organisation, Naciya can be seen covered by a blanket under a tree while an AFAD worker holds two lambs.

Emergency services rescued the pair before they were handed over to medical professionals, AFAD said.