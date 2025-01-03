York flooding surrounds riverside businesses after Ouse bursts banks

Businesses were surrounded by floodwater after York's River Ouse burst its banks this week.

A flood warning was issued for riverside properties as levels remained high following recent heavy rainfall.

As of 8:30am on Friday, 3 January, the River Ouse level at Viking Recorder was 3.76 metres — property flooding is possible when it goes above 3 metres.

Residents were advised to activate any property flood protection products they may have and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.