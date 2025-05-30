Actors and activists, including Steve Coogan and Juliet Stevenson, gathered in London to read aloud the names of thousands of children killed in Gaza.

The vigil, organised by Choose Love, took place in the shadow of the Elizabeth Tower outside the Palace of Westminster. Participants sought to honour the more than 16,000 children who have died in the last 19 months.

Standing in front of a banner which read “Gaza: Actions Not Words”, Coogan said he participated to "highlight the plight of starving children in Gaza who are having their aid blocked".

Attendees described the events as a genocide, urging the public to protest against the UK Government's approach to the conflict.