Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (9 May).

The discussion will once again likely be dominated by the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as issues closer to home.

Ms Psaki will be speaking shortly after Joe Biden made a speech about lowering the cost of high-speed internet across the US.

The president announced that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to households with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions eligible for free service.

