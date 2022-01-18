Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Tuesday (18 January).

President Joe Biden will also be holding a press conference of his own later in the day, as he prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

Now 12 months into his presidency, Mr Biden is battling record-low approval ratings of 33 per cent, suggesting he is one of the most unpopular leaders in modern history.

While he prepares for a rare appearance in front of reporters, Ms Psaki will be taking questions in her regular briefing.

