Princess Diana’s ex-butler has claimed she would be “devastated” by the situation between Prince William and Harry.

Paul Burrell said the two brothers are more estranged than ever with Prince William “drawing a line in the sand” with his younger sibling.

The 65-year-old, who worked for Diana’s for nearly a decade, told GB News on Saturday (16 March): “She would have been devastated.

“It is just another awkward moment for William, who doesn’t want to share any platform, anywhere in the world with his brother.”