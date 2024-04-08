Tory MP William Wragg gives MPs blackmail advice in resurfaced clip

Tory MP William Wragg gives MPs blackmail advice two years before his honeytrap sexting scandal, in a resurfaced clip.

Mr Wragg said MPs should report matters to the speaker and the Metropolitan Police if being blackmailed, as he addressed Parliament in the 2022 clip.

Westminster has since been rocked by the sensational exposé of a honeytrap sexting scam targeting MPs, political journalists and parliamentary staffers.

Mr Wragg revealed he lay at the heart of the scandal, admitting that he shared his colleagues’ phone numbers for fear of intimate images of him being leaked.