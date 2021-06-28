Dame Sarah Gilbert received a standing ovation from the crowd at Wimbledon on Monday afternoon.

The vaccinologist, who is credited with co-developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was acknowledged by fellow spectators while sitting at Centre Court.

After Gilbert was hailed as a 'leader' in the fight against coronavirus by the Wimbledon announcer, those around her got to their feet and began a heartwarming minute-long applause.

The moving moment soon went viral on social media, with many people praising the crowd for their spontaneous action.