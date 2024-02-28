Watch: ‘Creepy’ mystery character scares children at viral Glasgow Wonka experience

Footage shows the moment a mystery character stepped out from behind a mirror and scared children at a Willy Wonka-inspired experience in Glasgow.

In the video, a creepy figure wearing a silver mask moves in front of families as they make their way through the warehouse.

The event, which was advertised as a “full Wonka experience” complete with “delectable” chocolate fountains and “whimsical” Oompa-Loompas, ended up being a spectacular failure as children were left in tears and parents were left furious.

Visitors who paid £35 a ticket have demanded refunds after coming face-to-face with next to no decorations, actors struggling to recite scripts and low-resolution posters pinned to walls.