France and Morocco fans clash in Paris after World Cup semi-finals

Football fans clashed with police amid what lawmakers called “racist violence” in Paris after France defeated Morocco in the World Cup 2022 semi-finals on Wednesday, 14 December.

At least 120 people were arrested in Paris and its surrounding areas, among them 40 far-right suspects who had been trying to reach the Champs-Elysees.

Around 10,000 police officers were mobilised across France as authorities feared possible riots.

French lawmaker Thomas Portes condemned “planned attacks” against Moroccan fans.

“Far-right groups have carried out planned attacks against Moroccan fans... Racist violence announced earlier today,” he wrote on Twitter.

