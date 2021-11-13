A boy, who was born after 21 weeks, has set a world record as the most premature baby to survive.

Guinness World Records and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) announced on 10 November that Curtis Means from Alabama weighed only 14.8 ounces at birth and has set a new world record.

Curtis who was born on 5 July 2020, 132 days premature, is now healthy.

His mother, Michelle Butler, gave birth to twins, but Curtis' brother sadly died a day after he was born.

