Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city.

Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019.

China is currently seeing one of its biggest outbreaks in months, with as many as 15 provinces across the country affected.

In an effort to contain the highly contagious Delta variant, the government have already started rolling out mass testing measures and lockdown restrictions.