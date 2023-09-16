Mother of four-year-old attacked by XL bully torn on plans to ban breed

The mother of a four-year-old girl who was attacked by an XL bully has described her uncertainty over plans to ban the dogs.

Amy Hobson’s daughter Luna was bitten on the face by a dog that was known to the family.

Speaking toBBC Breakfast on Saturday (16 September), the 32-year-old explained why she is torn on a possible ban.

“I do think they should ban them, but I also don’t think they should... there is a small majority of people out there that do look after their XL bullies,” Ms Hobson said.

“On the other hand, you’ve got a wide variety of people that just don’t care.”