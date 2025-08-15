Zelensky’s message to Trump as US president meets Putin for crunch Alaska summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a message to Donald Trump and America as the US president arrived in Alaska for crunch peace talks with Vladimir Putin.

In a video address on Friday (15 August), Zelensky spoke of his hope for a “strong position from the US”.

He said: “Everyone wants an honest end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to end the war, and we hope for a strong position from the US.”

The Ukrainian leader also stressed that Russia "is still killing people" despite the upcoming negotiations.