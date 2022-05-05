Zelensky launches online platform to raise money for Ukraine

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky had launched an online platform to raise money for his nation as the Russian invasion continues.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed," Zelensky said.

A study by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) suggested that the Russian invasion is causing damage to Ukraine's infrastructure at a cost of around £3.6 billion a week.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.