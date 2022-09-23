Sergei Lavrov calls Zelensky a ‘b*****d’ and walks out of UN meeting

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov called Volodymyr Zelensky a “b*****d” and walked out of a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday, 22 September.

Mr Lavrov’s comment came as nearly all of his counterparts from the 15 UNSC member countries expressed frustrations with Russia’s war in Ukraine during the meeting.

“The United States and their allies with the connivance of international human rights institutes have been covering up the crimes of the Kyiv regime based on the policy of ‘Zelensky might be a b*****d, but he’s our b*****d’,” the foreign minister said.

