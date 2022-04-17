Zelensky says Ukraine won’t cede territory to Russia in the battle for Donbas

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine has no plans to cede territory to Russia in the battle of Donbas.

The Ukrainian president also expressed a desire for negotiations between the two countries despite offering limited optimism about talks.

"It is very important for us to not allow them, to stand our ground, because this battle... it can influence the course of the whole war," Mr Zelensky said.

"I don't trust the Russian military and Russian leadership," he added.

