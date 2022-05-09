Zelensky gives Victory Day speech in Borodyanka apartment block ruins

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky gave a powerful speech on Sunday (8 May) to mark the day of the Allied victory in Europe in 1945.

In his video address, Zelensky compared Russia's invasion of his nation to the evils of Nazism in World War 2.

The president delivered his speech in the ruins of an apartment block in Borodyanka, a suburb of Kyiv which has been devastated by Russian shelling over the last few weeks.

