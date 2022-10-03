Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

Manchester United were "not brave enough" in the 6-3 loss on derby day at Manchester City, football boss Erik ten Hag has said.

Though the Red Devils had bounced back from alarming defeats to Brighton and Brentford with four successive Premier League wins, they were brought down at the Etihad Stadium as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks.

“We were, in possession, not brave enough, made technical skills mistakes, decision mistakes and then you get hammered," Mr ten Hag said.

Sign up to our newsletters.