Saudi Green Initiative summit is the ‘Cop of doers’, says industry leader

The founder of a hydrogen-based energy company has praised the Saudi Green Initiative for its focus on sustainable actions rather than climate pledges.

Dr Enass Abo-Hamed was joined at the SGI’s London summit by thought-innovators and experts in the environmental sector.

She told the Independent, “I really believe that what brings hope is the doing, and what can be done from Cop onwards. Rather than going backwards and talking about what we haven’t done right”.