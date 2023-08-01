Wrestling legend hits rival with guitar during radio interview

Jeff Jarrett smashed a guitar over a guest’s head during an appearance on talkSPORT.

The wrestling legend visited the studio alongside ex-wrestler and actor Grado to talk about All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) upcoming show later this month at Wembley Stadium.

“I wouldn’t mind wrestling old Jeff,” Grado joked.

“He does remind me of my auntie Jackie who is currently watching my kids.”

Jarrett then slapped Grado’s face before picking up the instrument and smashing it over the Scotsman’s head.

Presenters Paul Hawksbee and Andy Jacobs were left stunned.