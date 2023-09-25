Furious Ajax fans throw flares onto pitch as clash with Feyenoord abandoned

Ajax’s home clash with Feyenoord on Sunday (24 September) was abandoned ten minutes into the second half after flares were thrown onto the pitch by home fans.

The visitors led 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in De Klassieker when the game was called off, having already been paused twice.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk stopped play when a plastic cup was thrown onto the pitch at 2-0, and again for fireworks at 3-0, before a third offence forced an early halt.

Ajax had won one match, drawn two and lost one before Sunday’s game, which saw fan frustrations boil over.