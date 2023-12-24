Ronaldo and Conor McGregor share awkward moment during Anthony Joshua boxing match

Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor were spotted sat next to each other at the Joshua vs Wallin boxing match last night (23 December), however, many fans have pointed out that the football legend didn’t appear too thrilled about the seating arrangement.

Ronaldo faced away from the UFC fighter as he sat down, and didn’t respond as an upbeat McGregor attempted to speak to him about the match in Riyadh.

However, the 38-year-old later posted a photo on Instagram of the duo laughing together, joking that the “best caption wins”.