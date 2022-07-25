Arsenal’s technical director Edu has said that he and the football club’s manager Mikel Arteta are “aligned on all decisions” in light of their decision to sign a number of players.

The London club have spent £120 million so far this summer, bringing players such as Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fabio Vieira to the squad.

“[Arteta] is doing a great job as everybody can see. For that reason, the club decided to renew his contract at the beginning of the transfer window to show how much we care.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.