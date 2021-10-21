Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said “something has to change” after hearing former Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce describe the abuse he suffered while in charge at St James’ Park.

Mr.Bruce left the club on Wednesday and told The Telegraph that ‘people wanted me to fail’ and revealed he was labelled ‘a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head’.

Arteta said: “I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve. First of all because I know him personally and secondly with what he transmitted in his words.”