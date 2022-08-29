Jules Kounde said he was “very happy” after making his debut for Barcelona in their 4-0 win against Valladolid on Sunday.

The defender had an anxious wait ahead of kick-off, with his new club only registering him over the weekend after his £42 million transfer from Sevilla.

Barcelona were required to free up funding with several “economic levers” to allow them to register other summer signings in recent weeks.

“Very happy to have made my debut with the ground almost full and winning 4-0. Not conceding is always important,” Kounde said on Sunday.

